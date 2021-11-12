Brokerages Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) PT at $9.63

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DRH. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 2,744,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $43,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

