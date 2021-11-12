Brokerages Set American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target at $31.00

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOUT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski acquired 4,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $329.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.06. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

