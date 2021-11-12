Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to report $1.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $870,000.00 and the highest is $1.46 million. Trevena posted sales of $3.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $3.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 million to $4.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.57 million, with estimates ranging from $10.84 million to $14.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 1,194.62%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million.

TRVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after buying an additional 7,704,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trevena by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 306,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trevena by 2,972.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,577,702 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trevena by 149.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRVN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

