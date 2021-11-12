Brokerages Expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 371.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE TLYS remained flat at $$15.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,091. The stock has a market cap of $493.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.05. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,115,523 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Tilly’s by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,732 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 103,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

