Brokerages Expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,863 shares of company stock worth $1,304,876. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

