Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.21 Million

Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce sales of $134.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.34 million and the highest is $162.70 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $118.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $500.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $469.70 million to $534.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $713.84 million, with estimates ranging from $596.35 million to $818.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC Therapeutics.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 153.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 130,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,473,000 after purchasing an additional 315,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.