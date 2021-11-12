Brokerages Expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.27. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,755,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,648 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,755,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,679,000 after acquiring an additional 125,900 shares during the period. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

