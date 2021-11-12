Brokerages Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.12.

Shares of NYSE BRX traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.41. 40,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $469,300. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

