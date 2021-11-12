Brokerages Expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to post $41.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.11 billion and the lowest is $38.41 billion. AT&T posted sales of $45.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $168.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.91 billion to $177.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $157.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.66 billion to $176.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on T. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.93 billion, a PE ratio of 207.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

