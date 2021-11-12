Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($1.68). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 241.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.80) to ($7.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.28) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,034.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,150,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,356,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

