Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.32 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post earnings per share of ($1.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($1.68). Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 241.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.80) to ($7.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($5.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.28) to ($2.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.99.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,034.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $3,150,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $7,356,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.