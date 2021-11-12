Brokerages Expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 138,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 182,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 276,111 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 118.9% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 102,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 271,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,715. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

