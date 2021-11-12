Brokerages Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to Announce $2.65 EPS

Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings per share of $2.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $3.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.10. 94,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,215. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.75. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 69,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,951 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

