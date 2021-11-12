Brokerages Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $490.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce sales of $490.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $482.77 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $500.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

SNV opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $28.38 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $81,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

