Brokerages Anticipate Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total value of $1,043,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,291,463.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 919,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,807,440. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,105. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

