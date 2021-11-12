Brokerages Anticipate Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to Announce $1.84 EPS

Analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $1.90. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings of $1.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.04. 314,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,457. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.45. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $119.21 and a fifty-two week high of $207.68. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.92%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after purchasing an additional 71,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after purchasing an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

