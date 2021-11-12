Brokerages Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Post $2.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.12. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

FMC stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.29. 5,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,901. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 33,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in FMC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

