Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.12 Million

Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $71.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.45 million to $71.71 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $66.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $277.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.08 million to $279.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $297.06 million, with estimates ranging from $292.81 million to $301.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.64. 1,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,097. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Hinckle sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $210,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $397,504 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

