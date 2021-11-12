Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Amarin reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,337 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,053 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after purchasing an additional 984,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,533,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.11. 3,305,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,668. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 2.11. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.81.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

