Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $558.25.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

AVGO stock opened at $555.40 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $368.28 and a 52 week high of $563.89. The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $509.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 106.82%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 54.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

