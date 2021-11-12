British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “British American Tobacco is the holding company of a group of companies which manufacture, market and sell tobacco products. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.40. 23,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average is $37.65. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after buying an additional 757,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,893,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,065,000 after purchasing an additional 633,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

