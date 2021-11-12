Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $12,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 38.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 47.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.6% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 29,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $54.01 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.03.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.19 EPS. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.22.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.