Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) PT Lowered to $9.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BHG. Citigroup lowered shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $166,583.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 103,762 shares of company stock valued at $999,136.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter worth about $99,000.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

