Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 308,500 Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 308,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Oragenics worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oragenics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 512,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 303,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Oragenics during the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 161,437 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGEN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.18. Oragenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

