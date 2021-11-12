Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Sells 22,500 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of SeaChange International worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 767,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.67. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 61.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

