Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,105,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLMS stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.47 million, a P/E ratio of 122.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $188,201.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,236 shares in the company, valued at $996,361.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

