Bridgeway Capital Management LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Flanigan’s Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDL. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of BDL opened at $34.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc operates as a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experience and typical of casual restaurant chains.

