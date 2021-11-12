Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.87

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $562.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

