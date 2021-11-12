Bridge Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,151 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,615 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $922,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,776 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $210.42 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.81 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $409.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

