Bridge Advisory LLC Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $288.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $204.99 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.