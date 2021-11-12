Bridge Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after buying an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $426.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $322.73 and a 52-week high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.