Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 54,422 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,422 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,728,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,488,000 after buying an additional 2,935,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 119.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 562,381 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

HP opened at $33.91 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.97%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

