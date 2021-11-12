Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Purchases Shares of 15,695 Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

BNL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

NYSE BNL opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.95%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.