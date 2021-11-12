Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $201,000 Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 57.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 106.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 401,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,068. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAX opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $913.72 million and a PE ratio of -5.89.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

