Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 185 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $283,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,142,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.79 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

