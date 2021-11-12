Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to C$235.00 at Cormark

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by analysts at Cormark to C$235.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s current price.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$281.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$258.93.

Shares of BYD opened at C$213.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$201.92 and a one year high of C$267.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$244.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$233.33.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million. Analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

