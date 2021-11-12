Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$255.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$280.00 to C$255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BYD. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$284.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$257.57.

BYD traded down C$0.65 on Friday, hitting C$212.57. 5,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,565. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.81, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$201.92 and a 12 month high of C$267.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$244.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$233.33.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$531.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.7900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

