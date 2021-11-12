Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Announces Earnings Results

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 16.59%.

BOXL traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 71,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,265. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $119.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.52.

In other news, Director Dale Strang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $50,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Mark Elliott sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,510.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

