Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BWMN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.53. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.