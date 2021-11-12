Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $214,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $644,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,089,983.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

