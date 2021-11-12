Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$23.48.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.22 million for the quarter.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.