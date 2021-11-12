Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 101.80%.

Shares of NYSE:BORR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. 47,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,221,529. The firm has a market cap of $142.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Borr Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Borr Drilling stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) by 1,424.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Borr Drilling worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.