Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$41.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Boralex (TSE:BLX) received a C$41.00 price target from Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price objective on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.02.

BLX stock traded up C$0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$37.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,884. The company has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 96.27. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$33.92 and a 12 month high of C$56.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$38.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.05.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

