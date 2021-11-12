Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,886,000 after acquiring an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,726,000 after acquiring an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.28. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

