Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

NYSE:AOS opened at $79.67 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.