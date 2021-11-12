Boothbay Fund Management LLC Takes $276,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $359.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

