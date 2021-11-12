Boothbay Fund Management LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $898,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $1,744,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,198 shares of company stock worth $9,884,663 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

BigCommerce stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.13.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.