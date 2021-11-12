Boothbay Fund Management LLC Invests $252,000 in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

ETRN opened at $10.22 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

