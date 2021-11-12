Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,422 Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $784,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ambrx Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $1,176,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $68,727,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $37,879,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,156,000.

Shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ambrx Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

