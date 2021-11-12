Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 36,853 Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in MEI Pharma by 68.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 2,585,660 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in MEI Pharma by 186.5% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,189,983 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $2,186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MEI Pharma by 86.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 381,821 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in MEI Pharma by 247.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 269,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe upped their price objective on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The company has a market cap of $356.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

