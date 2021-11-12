Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bonterra Energy from C$6.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.70.

Bonterra Energy stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. Bonterra Energy has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 94.05%.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

